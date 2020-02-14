Covid-19 infections, deaths in China continue to be high despite falling numbers outside Hubei Province

(TibetanReview.net, Feb14’20) – China reported a sharp increase in number of confirmed Covit-19 infections on Feb 13 as a result of what was stated to be the use of a “broader definition” of cases. The number of newly confirmed cases on Feb 13 was 5,090 and the deaths 121 from the People’s Republic of China’s 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Another 2,450 new suspected cases were reported on the same day, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Feb 14.

Hubei Province accounted for 4,823 new confirmed cases and 116 new deaths on Feb 13.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 63,851 by the end of Feb 13, and 1,380 people had died of the disease after the removal of 108 deaths from the Hubei numbers as they were said to have been counted twice.

A total of 10,204 patients were stated to be in severe condition while the total number of suspected cases was stated to be 10,109.

The daily new confirmed cases outside Hubei, the epicenter province in the outbreak, had been dropping for 10 consecutive days, said another Xinhua report Feb 14.

Across mainland China, a total of 1,716 doctors had come down with coronavirus, reported ft.com Feb 14, citing China’s National Health Commission.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong was 53 as of 8:00 pm local time on Feb 13, after three new case were confirmed, said a Xinhua report Feb 13, citing Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection.

