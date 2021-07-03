Covid-19 pandemic continues to be dangerous to world, India due to new, evolving variants

(TibetanReview.net, Jul03’21) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has on Jul 2 warned that the world was in a ‘very dangerous’ period of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Delta variant, first found in India, was continuing to evolve and mutate and had been detected in at least 98 countries now, reported zeenews.india.com Jul 3. The variant is known to be more contagious and to cause more serious illnesses.

The report cited WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying during a media briefing that in countries with low vaccination coverage, terrible scenes of ‘hospitals overflowing’ were again becoming the norm.

“Compounded by more transmissible variants, like Delta, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, we are in a very dangerous period of this pandemic,” Tedros has said.

In India the government has expressed concern over six states reporting rising numbers of cases.

“The second wave is not over. Though there is an overall decline in cases, some states are still reporting a high number of cases. We are not safe till the entire nation is safe. There is a need to contain the virus locally in districts where positivity is high,” the timesofindia.com Jul 3 quoted NITI Aayog member, health, Dr V K Paul as saying.

The Centre has deputed teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur that have been reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,506 to 44,111, while the daily new deaths had declined by 115 to 738 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 3 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,502,362 cases and 401,050 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.6 million (29,605,779 or 97.06%) while active cases have further declined to reach below .5 million (495,533 or 1.62%).

The fatality rate continued to be 1.31%.

The daily positivity rate was down to 2.35% and the weekly to 2.5%.

Kerala was the only state to continue to report more than 10,000 daily new cases.

Six states namely Maharashtra (+212), Kerala (+1,706), Manipur (+40), Tripura (+42), Meghalaya (+115), and Arunachal Pradesh (+181) have reported increases in active cases.

Three states continue to have more than 53,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 38,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained at 5,156, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 3. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 183 million (183,98,615) and the deaths over 3.96 million (3,964,145), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM.