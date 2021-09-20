Covid-optimistic India may reopen for foreign tourists in next 10 days

(TibetanReview.net, Sep20’21) – There were 36 new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the preceding one week as of Sep 17 as against 24 the week before while India reported a significant decline in new cases for the second successive week as of Sep 19. The number of active infections in India has reached a six-month low at 3.18 lakh and the country looks to reopen for foreign tourists soon.

The latest figure reported by the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration at its 77th weekly briefing on Sep 17 took the cumulative Tibetan cases to 6,310. Of them a total of 6,105 had recovered while 55 were active. The cumulative total of those who had succumbed to the pandemic disease was put at 150.

The percentage of eligible Tibetans who had received at least one dose of Covi-19 inoculation was stated to 92.14% in India and 45.59% in Nepal.

Meanwhile India has recorded a 15% drop in fresh Covid-19 cases detected in the week ending Sep 20, the lowest weekly count in more than six months, with worst-hit Kerala’s numbers declining by a steep 21%, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 20, citing government data.

The report said the sharp fall in infections were mainly due to numbers dropping in Kerala, which still accounted for 62% of all cases in the country during the week.

Covid-optimistic India has said it may soon reopen its doors for foreign tourists for the first time in one-and-a-half years. A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, reported the PTI news agency Sep 20, citing an official from the country’s Home Ministry.

And the ministry of civil aviation has said Sep 19 that domestic airlines could now operate a maximum of 85% of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5% allowed till date.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 30,256 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours as of Sep 20 at 8AM, with 295 deaths, taking their cumulative totals to 33,478,319 cases and 445,133 deaths.

The total number of those who had recovered was 32,715,105, or 97.72% of the total, and the number of active cases was 318,181, or 0.95% of the total. The number of active cases had declined by 13,977 over the past 24 hours.

The fatality rate was 1.33%, with the daily positivity being 2.57% and the weekly 2.07%.