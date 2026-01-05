Current Sino-India ‘thaw’ more a recalibration than retreat

(TibetanReview.net, Jan05’26) – China reduced its forward troop presence in eastern Ladakh by half over the last one year, but then it is building border military infrastructure at four times the pace of India, reported theprint.in Jan 5, citing The Economist. In fact, satellite imagery reviewed by Indian officials shows a tenfold increase in permanent Chinese structures since 2020, the report added.

Thus, while Indian and Western officials have reported a quiet de-escalation by China post 2024 – since a diplomatic breakthrough between New Delhi and Beijing – both the sides continue to prepare for the eventuality of a major conflict, all the more because China has been cited by India for repeatedly violating written agreements.

2024 was the year in which India and China entered an agreement on the “agreed perceived Line of Actual Control (LAC)”, including in Depsang and Demchok, even as there was unlikely to be any immediate thinning of troops other than those pulled back in the winter under norms, the report noted.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Indian Army sources have denied any kind of de-induction of troops on both sides. India has been doing mirror deployment of Chinese presence in the area—matching tanks to tanks and men to men, among others—the report noted.

A fragile calm now prevails, with patrols resumed across the LAC, commanders of both sides speaking regularly, and even soldiers exchanging “waves”. So much so that even during Operation Sindoor, India felt “confident enough to divert two brigades from the LAC to the border with Pakistan”, Western official have been quoted as saying.

Still, the perceived “thaw” is more a recalibration than retreat, with Beijing having simultaneously accelerated the construction of roads, bridges, villages, and military facilities, building infrastructure at a pace Indian officers estimate is at least four times faster than India’s, the report said.

Regarding the reported reduction of troops by China from forward positions across Ladakh border, a senior Indian military officer stationed in the region has said, “China doesn’t need to sit in strength at the line anymore,” because “the infrastructure allows them to surge forces in two nights.”

Besides, a bridge built across Pangong Lake, completed in mid-2024, now allows Chinese forces to redeploy rapidly along the frontier. Their roads run closer to disputed points.

In addition, the Tibetan plateau terrain enables rapid movement from rear bases to the LAC. India’s forces must navigate narrow mountain roads from lower elevations.

Also, Chinese authorities have relocated civilians closer to the border, establishing villages equipped with housing, electricity, and communication facilities. The goal, Indian officials believe, is logistical as much as political—civilian infrastructure makes it easier to sustain military deployments year-round, The Economist report has said.

Still, analysts have cautioned against overstating China’s advantage. High-altitude constraints limit aircraft payloads on the Tibetan side, while Indian warplanes take off from plains to the south.

Presently, Chinese troops largely adhere to the agreement to disengage at the friction points across the LAC, announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Oct 21, 2024, following which Prime Minister Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Oct 23, 2024.

Hotline calls are answered promptly, and face-to-face “parlay” meetings now last hours rather than minutes. However, “the atmosphere is not cordial,” though “it is no longer inimical.” one officer has said.

However, it will only take another Galwan Valley-type violation by China to reset everything.