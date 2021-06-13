Daily Covid-19 cases in India, though still very high, is lowest in 71 days

(TibetanReview.net, Jun13’21) – While it is admittedly too early to say the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is over, the indicators continue to be encouraging with the country reporting the lowest daily new cases in 71 days and below 1 lakh for the 6th day in a row.

Capital Delhi reported just 213 daily new cases this morning, the lowest in over three months, and 28 fresh fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30%, according to the city’s health department Jun 13.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had fallen by 3,498 to reach 80,834, with the daily new deaths falling by 699 to reach 3,303 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 13 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,439,989 cases and 370,384 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.04 million (28,043,446 or 95.26%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1 million (1,026,159 or 3.49%).

However, the case fatality rate has further risen to 1.26%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.25% and the weekly to 4.74%.

Only West Bengal (+1,056), Bihar (+105), and Mizoram (+159) have reported increases in active cases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra have remained the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Six states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal was 4,802, according to the Task Force Committee of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) during its weekly briefing on Jun 11. Of them 4,139 had recovered while 639 were active. The number of those who have died was 124. The CTA website Tibet.net is yet to update its data.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 175.7 million (175,704,612) and the deaths nearly 3.8 million (3,796,263), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM.