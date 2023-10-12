Dalai Lama back at D’shala after Delhi medical checkup ahead of south India teachings

(TibetanReview.net, Oct12’23) – The Dalai Lama returned to his Thekchen Choling home at Mcleod Ganj, Dharamshala, this morning after three days in New Delhi during which he underwent a routine medical check-up for a persistent cold. The testing was done in his hotel room and there was no need for visiting the hospital for the purpose, said his allopathic personal physician Dr Tsetan Dorji Sadutshang.

Tibetans and others lined up in large numbers at Kangra airport at Gaggal and in Dharamshala to extend a ceremonial welcome for his return.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama, on doctors’ advice, skipped the first two days of his Oct 2-4 teaching requested by devotees from Taiwan, citing his persistent cold.

The Dalai Lama was scheduled to visit Sikkim’s capital Gangtok, Salugara in West Bengal, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during Oct-Nov 23 to mostly give religious teachings.

However, the Gangtok and Salugara visits have been postponed after Sikkim was hit by a major natural disaster caused by a cloudburst and a resultant dam breach, which resulted in deaths, destruction, and displacement of tens of thousands of people which included Tibetans.

The Dalai Lama’s still scheduled events include teachings at Sera Monastery in Bylakuppe on Nov 26, and Dec 3 and 9; and at Gyuto Monastery in Hunsur on Dec 13.

Over Dec 29-30, His Holiness will teach at Bodhgaya and will be offered a long-life ritual there on Jan 1 on the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.