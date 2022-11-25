13.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, November 25, 2022
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama to attend int’l conference on promoting Buddhist studies at Central University of Himachal Pradesh, D’shala

36
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov25’22) – The Central University of Himachal Pradesh located at Shahpur, Dharamshala, is to co-host an international conference on the “Promotion of Buddhist Studies and Culture across Buddhist Circuit” in February next year, reported the UNI news service Nov 24, citing the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Ambrish Kumar Mahajan.

Apart from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Chief Minister and the Governor of Himachal Pradesh as well as India’s Minister of Culture are expected to attend the conference.

“Representatives of about seven countries with whom we want to promote Buddhist relations will also be invited,” the report quoted the Vice Chancellor as saying.

The Vice Chancellor has said the aim will be to promote Buddhist culture in India and among the Buddhist circuit.

The conference will be jointly organized by the university and the International Buddhist Confederation.

The announcement for holding the conference was made during a meeting between the Vice-Chancellor and the International Buddhist Confederation’s advisor Rajesh

Kumar Raina at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The two-day conference will conclude with a set of recommendations which will be submitted to the Government of India for the purpose of their implementation.

The Vice Chancellor has said the university had also decided to collaborate with a Tibetan centre to start a course on Buddhism.

Previous articleCovid cases have hit record new high in China, belying the effectiveness of world’s most severe lockdown policy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,005FollowersFollow
9,016FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Is Chinese Rule in Tibet Colonial?

While China claims that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and speaks of having only liberated...
Read more
Editorialstibetanreview -

Ghost of ‘Resolution No. 39’ continues to haunt exile Tibetan parliament

EDITORIAL (TibetanReview.net, Sep11’22) – A quorum-busting section of members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) has staged a walkout...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.