Dalai Lama to attend int’l conference on promoting Buddhist studies at Central University of Himachal Pradesh, D’shala

(TibetanReview.net, Nov25’22) – The Central University of Himachal Pradesh located at Shahpur, Dharamshala, is to co-host an international conference on the “Promotion of Buddhist Studies and Culture across Buddhist Circuit” in February next year, reported the UNI news service Nov 24, citing the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Ambrish Kumar Mahajan.

Apart from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Chief Minister and the Governor of Himachal Pradesh as well as India’s Minister of Culture are expected to attend the conference.

“Representatives of about seven countries with whom we want to promote Buddhist relations will also be invited,” the report quoted the Vice Chancellor as saying.

The Vice Chancellor has said the aim will be to promote Buddhist culture in India and among the Buddhist circuit.

The conference will be jointly organized by the university and the International Buddhist Confederation.

The announcement for holding the conference was made during a meeting between the Vice-Chancellor and the International Buddhist Confederation’s advisor Rajesh

Kumar Raina at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The two-day conference will conclude with a set of recommendations which will be submitted to the Government of India for the purpose of their implementation.

The Vice Chancellor has said the university had also decided to collaborate with a Tibetan centre to start a course on Buddhism.