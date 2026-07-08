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Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday marked in French Senate building

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(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’26) – Eight members of the French parliament as well as diplomats, representatives of Tibet and other groups have gathered in the seat of the French Senate – the Salons Tournon of the Palais du Luxembourg – on Jul 7 to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday.

The lawmakers included Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, President of the French Senate Tibet Support Group. Altogether, a total of 60 people have attended the event.

Brinio conveyed her birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama while speaking about ongoing efforts to further strengthen and expand the French Senate Tibet Support Group.

Others who attended the event included representatives from the Taiwan Representative Office, two representatives from the US Embassy, representatives of various Tibet support groups, and other organizations, said a Tibet,net report Jun 8.

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