Dalai Lama’s Moscow-based representative received by the new head lama of Mongolia

(TibetanReview.net, Dec18’21) – Pressure from China prevents Mongolia from inviting HH the Dalai Lama even for religious visits. However, the latter’s Moscow-based Honorary Representative, Telo Tulku Rinpoche, is visiting the landlocked country from Dec 13 to 23 for a series of significant meetings and other engagements.

Telo Tulku Rinpoche, himself the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader of the Kalmyk people in the Russian Federation, was received by the Nomin Khambo lama, the recently entitled head of the Buddhists of Mongolia.

“On behalf of HH the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), it is my honor to congratulate you on your new title which I am confident will bring immense benefit for the future development of your spiritual activities across Mongolia. There is no denial of the historical facts between Mongolia and Tibet. Even through difficult periods, we have stood by each other in spirit and have never forgotten the bond between the two people,” the CTA’s Tibet.net Dec 18 quoted Telo Tulku Rinpoche as telling the Nomin Khambo lama.

Telo Tulku Rinpoche represents the CTA for Mongolia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The report said Telo Tulku Rinpoche was received by the Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Mr MP Singh.

About 30 Tibetans, mostly monks from various Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and traditions, live in Mongolia and Telo Tulku Rinpoche has suggested that a Tibetan association be established in the country during a meeting.

In the coming days, Telo Tulku Rinpoche will engage in meetings with local Buddhist communities, NGO’s and various members in the academic as well as members in the government, said the Moscow-based Tibet Culture & Information Center headed by him.

Telo Tulku Rinpoche last visited Mongolia in 2019.