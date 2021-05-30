Decline in Covid-19 cases in India mirrors its sharp rise during current wave

(TibetanReview.net, May30’21) – The steep rise that marked the second wave of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is being matched by an equally steep decline in new infections, with the seven-day average of daily new cases as of May 29 having fallen to half the number recorded at the peak of infections on May 8, reported the timesofindia.com May 30.

Interestingly, the rate of decline in cases almost mirrors the earlier rise in infections during the second wave. While the daily average has fallen by half in three weeks, the count was close to half of the eventual peak three weeks prior to it, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further dropped to 165,553, with the daily new deaths also having declined to reach 3,460 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 30 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 27,894,800 cases and 325,972 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 25.45 million (25,454,320 or 91.25%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 2.11 million (2,114,508 or 7.58%). The case fatality rate has, however, increased to 1.17%. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 8.02%.

All states and Union Territories except Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Mizoram, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Nine states – one less than yesterday – continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Assam.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,385, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 30. Of them 2,942 had recovered while 1,329 were active. The number of those who have died was 114.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled almost 170 million (169,957,062) and the deaths over 3.53 million (3,533,769), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM.