Despite declining cases, India’s active Covid-19 cases still high; active Tibetan cases total 1,329

(TibetanReview.net, May28’21) – The government of India has on May 27 called for strict implementation of its existing Covid-19 containment guidelines till Jun 30. “In spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures continue to be implemented strictly,” the indianexpress.com May 28 quoted Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as saying in a letter to states.

“Any relaxation by states/UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation requirement and resources,” Bhalla has added.

Meanwhile India has reported below 2 lakh daily new cases for the second time this month and the lowest in 44 days.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had further increased to 186,364 after declining for several days, with the daily new deaths also having, however, increased to 3,660 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 28 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 27,555,457 cases and 318,895 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 24.89 million (24,893,410 or 90.34%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 2.34 million (2,343,152 or 8.5%). The case fatality rate has risen to 1.16%. The weekly positivity rate was 10.42%.

All but three states, namely Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Assam, of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of continued decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Ten states – three less than yesterday – have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

Amid reports that 47 monks at the Namgyal Monastery had been found positive, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased after remaining unchanged for three days by 197 to reach 4,385, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 28. Of them 2,942 had recovered while 1,329 were active. The number of those who have died had increased by 8 to reach 114.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 169 million (169,008,339) and the deaths over 3.5 million (3,512,587), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM.