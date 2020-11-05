Despite denials by Kathmandu and Beijing, local Nepali villagers insist China took their land

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’20) – Nepali villagers have confirmed reports that China had seized 150 hectares of their land, despite China’s denial and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government’s silence on the issue, reported the ANI Nov 5. The pro-China community party government of Nepal has, in fact, denied that China had encroached on Nepali territory when an opposition local politician raised the issue recently.

The encroachments were reported to have taken place in five frontier districts.

In Humla district, Chinese PLA troops were stated to have crossed the border into Limi Valley and Hilsa, moving stone pillars, which had previously demarcated the boundary, further into Nepalese territory before constructing alleged military bases.

PLA soldiers were also reported to have moved border pillars further into the Nepalese territory in the district of Gorkha.

Further annexations were reported to have occurred in the Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha districts after Chinese engineers in the Tibet Autonomous Region diverted the flow of rivers, which constituted a natural boundary marker, further into Nepal.

“The land, which has been in use by the local people for a long time is now under the control of China. It is clear that our land has been captured,” Paljor Lama (46) from the Limi Valley, was quoted as saying.

Karmatandup Lama (65) from Hilsa, where China was stated to have occupied 70 hectares of Nepali land in June, has also said that the PLA had annexed the territory near the rocky outcrop of Lamjhyang Hill.

By Blogsdna