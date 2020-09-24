Despite local authorities’ complaints, Kathmandu denies China had encroached on its territory

(TibetanReview.net, Sep24’20) – While a large protest was held in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu on Sep 23 over a widely reported Chinese encroachment on Nepal’s territories in northern Humla district, both Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy have denied that any such territorial violation had taken place, according to thehimalayantimes.com Sep 24. Both had issued similar denials in response to previous reports of other Chinese encroachments in other border areas of Nepal.

The Chinese Army were reported to have constructed nine to 11 buildings some two kilometres inside Nepal’s territory in Humla district of Karnali province. District authorities at various levels were previously reported to have visited the area, confirmed the encroachment, and informed their government in Kathmandu.

Nepali Congress lawmaker from Humla Rangamati Shahi has told thehimalayantimes.com that buildings had been constructed by the Chinese in Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in the district.

She has said that when Chief District Officer of Humla Chiranjivi Giri visited the site, two truckloads of Chinese army personnel came to that area one-and-a-half hours later and told them over bullhorn that those buildings were within Chinese territory and if Nepali authorities wanted to hold dialogue, then they should return to their own territory.

Shahi has cited the local people as saying they had been grazing their cattle in and around the area where China had built buildings.

She has also said that when China had constructed one building in the area — supposedly a veterinary centre — in Lapcha-Limi area 11 years ago, Nepali authorities had objected to it. However, there was no follow up from the government authorities.

Shahi has said Pillar No 11 that demarcated the border between Nepal and Chinese occupied Tibet in the area was missing.

During a meeting between the two sides in 2015, Nepal and China had agreed to ascertain the location of the missing pillar, but no steps were taken on the matter, said Nepal’s My Republica, citing Paljor Tamang, chair of Ward No 6 of the rural municipality where the disputed area lies.

At least one political party leader, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairperson Kamal Thapa, has demanded that the government react on the alleged encroachment.

Wang Xiaolong, Spokesperson for the Embassy of China in Nepal, has said in a text messge, “China has always respected Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The buildings mentioned by the media have been verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border.

“The Nepali side may verify again. China and Nepal have no territorial disputes.

The two sides have always maintained close communication on border affairs.”

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a press release, saying the Department of Survey, Government of Nepal, based on the official records, reports of the joint field inspection and boundary maps, had verified and confirmed that the said buildings were not located within the Nepali territory.

By Blogsdna