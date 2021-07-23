Districts in 7 states could trigger 3rd Covid wave in India, active Tibetan cases total 381

(TibetanReview.net, Jul23’21) – Even as the overall Covid positivity rate in India has been less than 3% for over a month now, states like Kerala in the south; Rajasthan in the west; Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya in the northeast still have large number of districts with weekly positivity significantly above 10%, causing concern that this may trigger the next wave, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 23.

The report said these were also among the top states, along with Maharashtra, witnessing a rise in active cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 6,041 to 35,342, while the daily new deaths had declined by 24 to 483 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 23 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,293,062 cases and 419,470 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30.47 million (30,468,079 or 97.36%) while active cases have declined by 3,881 to reach more than .4 million (405,513 or 1.3%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12% while the weekly has risen to 2.14%.

Twelve states / Union Territories namely Delhi (+19), Rajasthan (+2), Bihar (+7), Uttarakhand (+6), Manipur (+48), Meghalaya (+192), Arunachal Pradesh (+14), Mizoram (+548), Nagaland (+19), Sikkim (+103), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+2), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

After remaining unchanged for six days the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 61 to 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 23. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 192.7 million (192,694,293) and the deaths over 4.13 million (4,138,553), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM.