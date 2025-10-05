ELECTIONS ’26: Mr Tseten Phuntsok, an Exemplary Chitue Candidate

OPINION

Mr Tseten Phuntsok has a profound understanding of the three pillars of Tibetan democracy, unwavering commitment to the CTA, has consistently demonstrated fearless dedication to the unity of all Tibetans through his many years of service and activism, writes Nawang Phuntsog* while urging his election to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from North America in the 2026 elections.

A few weeks ago, when I first contemplated writing this piece, I was unaware that Mr. Tseten Phuntsok would be a contender in the upcoming Tibetan Chitue election. My initial and ongoing intention is to inspire and encourage young, dedicated, and selfless individuals like Mr. Phuntsok to step into parliamentary roles. Such individuals have the potential to transform the culture of divisiveness and inaction that has frequently overshadowed the discourse within the Tibetan parliament-in-exile in recent years. It was only a few days ago that I learned of his candidacy, a revelation that brought me great joy. It signified a harmonious alignment between my aspirations and his ambitions. I wholeheartedly support his candidacy and urge others to cast their votes for him.

Last year, during a casual conversation with an old friend from Orange County, CA, who had spent several years at Hunsur Rabgeyling before immigrating to the USA, I learned about the widespread popularity and admiration for Mr. Phuntsok’s father. Known affectionately as Kushok (a colloquial adaptation of Kushab), Sonam, his father was a figure of great respect. This encounter revealed to me the depth of dedication his father had for the Tibetan community, particularly at the Rabgayling Hunsur Resettlement. From the early, challenging days of the rehabilitation site—marked by wild animal infestations, Cooperative Societies, his father took on several important responsibilities in several areas including as the president of cooperative society, and Tibetan Freedom Movement. He was vigilant that settlement agencies prioritized the welfare and interests of residents. As a vocal critic of mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds, he maintained a high standard of integrity, serving as a watchdog for the community.

Mr. Phuntsok’s father was also a staunch advocate for Tibetan unity, prioritizing national interests over regionalism and sectarianism. His home was a popular gathering place for friends and other like-minded folks to engage in discussions, where issues ranging from national to local were debated passionately. Known for his oratory skills, he often used Tibetan proverbs to enhance his arguments. Growing up in this environment, young Phuntsok was immersed in the political landscape of Tibetan exile, leaving a lasting impression on him. This exposure fueled his interest and passion for Tibetan politics, which continued to grow as he worked in various Tibetan agencies, mainly associated with the Department of Finance.

During his college years in Bangalore, he served as the President of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, showcasing his commitment to the Tibetan cause. After graduation, he held various roles at the Hunsur Woolen Handicraft Center, a Finance Department initiative, before transferring to Hotel Tibet in Dharamsala where he was subsequently promoted to the managerial position. He also took on the role of Interim CEO of the Federation of Tibetan Cooperatives India Ltd. (FTCI), an apex body. In the USA, he served as Vice-President of the Tibetan Association of Northern California (TANC), one of the largest Tibetan associations in the country.

We vividly remember the period when the Judiciary branch of Tibetan democracy was in limbo, threatening the sustainability of the Central Tibetan Administration. Amidst widespread public outcry, the General Public Advocacy Body emerged as a beacon of hope. Mr. Phuntsok was a key member, often serving as its President. He led hunger strikes and sit-ins during Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile sessions, directly challenging the Parliament and proposing viable solutions to restore the Judiciary. Alongside a few key individuals, he traveled to Dharamsala, leading public advocacy efforts that pressured the Parliament to reinstate the Judiciary, culminating in the election and installation of three New Justice Commissioners on March 29, 2025. This resolution brought joy and celebration to the exile community.

The flourishing of democracy is intrinsically tied to the active participation of the public, with its long-term viability hinging on engagement across all societal levels. This engagement can be seen as having two key dimensions: the vertical, which involves the various branches of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), and the horizontal, which emphasizes the importance of public awareness and mobilization. It is crucial that we remain vigilant and elect leaders who will strengthen and uphold our democratic institutions.

In light of this, I strongly encourage the Tibetan public in the USA to lend their support and vote for Mr. Tseten Phuntsok. He possesses exceptional oratory skills and a profound understanding of the three pillars of Tibetan democracy. His unwavering commitment to the CTA, which he views as an essential institution for our shared cause, underscores his suitability as a candidate. Mr. Phuntsok’s frequent public engagements have consistently demonstrated his fearless dedication to the unity of all Tibetans and to the preservation of the CTA and its democratic pillars, which are vital for realizing the aspirations of the Tibetan people.

I am confident that, if elected, Mr. Phuntsok will play a pivotal role in parliament, championing our goals and channeling his energy and efforts into fostering collaborative initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in uniting diverse voices and perspectives to advance our shared mission. Together, we can work tirelessly toward our ultimate aspiration: a free Tibet where all Tibetans can hold their heads high, enjoying the full spectrum of freedom, human rights, and dignity. This vision reflects the strength and resilience of our people, standing tall and proud like the majestic mountains that grace our homeland.

Dr. Nawang Phuntsog is a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Elementary & Bilingual Education, California State University, Fullerton, USA, and a founding member of www.tibetaneducationadvancement.org. He is also the author of “A Tibetan-American Educator’s Odyssey: Learning at the Feet of Adversity,” published by LTWA in 2024. His work explores the intersection of educational advancement and cultural preservation within the diaspora Tibetan community.