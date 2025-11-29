Elections’26: Re-Elect Tenzing Jigme – A Proven Leader with Integrity and Vision

Mr Tashi Dawa* presents his case for the re-election of Mr Tenzing Jigme as a member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile in the upcoming, 2026 elections.

As the 2026 Tibetan exile elections approach, it is with great confidence and respect that I endorse incumbent North America Chithue (Member of Parliament) Tenzing Jigme for re-election to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Over the past five years, Tenzing Jigme has demonstrated steadfast leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the Tibetan cause and the well-being of his constituents across North America.

I had the privilege of working with him during my time as RTYC Vice President in Kathmandu and later as RTYC President in Minnesota. Even then, he stood out as one of the most steady, dependable, and principled leaders in our community. When he was elected as the North American Chithue, he became an inspiring figure for young Tibetans, someone we could look up to, learn from, and rely on during challenging times.

I have always admired his ability to identify problems early and respond with thoughtful, practical solutions. Whether it was addressing the significant decline in Green Book contributions across North America following the COVID period, finding a constructive path forward during the gridlock over the election of the Tibetan Justice Commissioner, or advocating for unity within the Parliament during the Youth Tenshug in Dharamshala, he has consistently demonstrated foresight, courage, and responsibility.

During his term, Tenzing Jigme, together with overseas Parliamentarians, played a pivotal role in helping resolve the parliamentary crisis surrounding oath-taking. Their efforts were instrumental in restoring stability and dignity to the legislative process at a critical moment. His calm, balanced, and solution-oriented leadership

reflects the qualities our community needs most: a leadership grounded in unity, integrity, and deep respect for our democratic institutions.

Beyond his parliamentary duties, Tenzing Jigme has been at the forefront of Tibet advocacy efforts in North America, amplifying the Tibetan voice in the international arena. He led all 7 local and regional Tibetan charitable organizations in Minnesota and help advocate for the cause of Tibet among all the US Congressman, Senators and it’s staff. As a leader of the Minnesota advocacy coalition, he helped secure vital support for the Resolve Tibet Act, earning recognition for his dedication to strengthening U.S. support for Tibet’s freedom and human rights.

Inside the Parliament, Tenzing Jigme has been a consistent voice representing the views and concerns of his constituents with honesty and fairness. He has been instrumental in leading efforts to restore the judiciary system of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA): a cornerstone of democracy and rule of law in exile. Throughout his tenure, he has remained non-partisan and objective, ensuring that discussions in the Parliament are conducted with integrity and respect.

During his term, Tenzing Jigme has shown that he cares about the Tibetan community across North America. He has visited all his constituents in the Midwest and West coast regions during his term including New York, Minnesota, Toronto and San Francisco where higher numbers of Tibetans reside, listening to their concerns and ensuring that their voices are heard in Dharamshala. He has attended every Parliament session and all annual North America Tibetan Associations (NATA) meetings, showing exemplary dedication and accountability.

Tenzing Jigme’s leadership is marked by unity, inclusivity, and integrity. He has consistently reached across differences, bringing people together regardless of regional or political affiliations in Dharamshala and beyond. His actions have always spoken louder than words, reflecting his genuine commitment to the Tibetan struggle and to our shared values of compassion and democracy.

In these challenging times, our community needs experienced, principled, and unifying leaders. Tenzing Jigme has proven to be such a leader. His twenty five years record serving the cause as an activist and leader speaks for itself, a blend of sacrifice, honesty, diligence, commitment and courage. For these reasons, he is most deserving of another term in the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

I proudly endorse Tenzing Jigme for re-election in 2026 and urge my fellow Tibetans in North America to support him. May his continued leadership inspire unity and progress for the Tibetan community in North America and beyond.

* Tashi Dawa. Who currently lives in Minnesota., works for the US Postal Service as a Workforce Planning Specialist in the HR Department and also a vice-president for National Association of Postal Supervisor Branch 16. He is a former RTYC- MN(2017-2019) and Dhokham Chushi Gangdruk of Minnesota president (2023-2025) and a vice president of RTYC-Nepal (2013-2015).