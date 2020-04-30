Exile Tibetan administration congratulates its legal adviser for Dutch knighthood

(TibetanReview.net, Apr30’20) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has congratulated its legal adviser Dr Michael C van Walt van Praag for having been honoured with a knighthood by the Dutch government. He has been honoured in recognition of “his life-long dedication and commendable achievements in support of the unrepresented and oppressed nations and peoples of the world; his tireless mediating activities to resolve intrastate conflicts through the non-profit organization Kreddha; as well as his academic pursuits,” said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Apr 30.

UNPO (Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization) of which Dr Michael van Walt was the first General Secretary, said he received the honour on Apr 24.

The CTA said he was honoured with the royal distinction of Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau for “exceptional service to society with a global impact.”

“I, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration, heartily congratulate Michael van Walt on his decoration of Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau. The honour speaks volumes of Michael’s lifelong achievements in the promotion of sustainable peace and dialogue around the world,” Sikyong (or President) Lobsang Sangay of the CTA was quoted as saying.

“He has always attended all the major Tibet related events all over the world and his legal guidance has helped a lot in defining Tibet narrative at the international forum,” Sangay was further quoted as saying.

CTA said Dr Michael van Walt’s “enduring relationship with Tibet dates back to the early 70s, from working on international Tibet support groups to assisting the Central Tibetan Administration in dialogues with China from 1984.”

The Order of Orange-Nassau is awarded in six classes with that of the Commander being the third. Every year, about 4,500 people are accepted as a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau, while some 3,000 existing members die.

The Commander’s badge may be worn by men on a necklet, and by women on a ribbon tied as a bow at the left chest.

