Exile Tibetan leader officially welcomed in Mexico’s parliament

(TibetanReview.net, Oct13’23) – Sikyong (executive head) Mr Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was on Oct 10 given a ceremonial welcome in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Congress of the Union, the bicameral parliament of Mexico, in what has been described as “a triumphant moment for Tibet and Tibetans”. The upper house is the Senate.

“The acknowledgement of the Tibetan leader within one of the largest parliamentary bodies comprising 500 MPs echoed a clarion call of support and solidarity with the Tibetan cause and the people —a testament to the unrelenting spirit of Tibetans inside Tibet and their unyielding perseverance in the face of violent repression for more than six decades,” said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Oct 12.

The report said Deputy Salvador Caro introduced Sikyong Penpa Tsering and extended a warm welcome on his maiden official visit to Mexico. Caro “voiced unwavering support for the just cause of Tibet, representing the collective voice of the Legislators Friends of Tibet.”

Caro is the President of Legislators Friends of Tibet in the parliament.

The report said the Sikyong’s visit to the Parliament was preceded by the release of an official communique by parliament’s Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies Joanna Alejandra Felipe Torres on behalf of the Mexican parliament, “solidifying the Parliament’s official stance on Tibet.”

The report said Torres “underscored Mexican Parliament’s commitment to safeguarding Tibetan cultural and religious freedom, especially advocating for the rights of Tibetan children to learn and flourish in their own language and culture. She expressed deep concern for the sufferings of Tibetans inside Tibet and iterated the wholehearted support and cooperation of the parliament towards supporting the efforts and aspirations of the Tibetan people.”

Among the Deputies who spoke at the event were reported to be Chapman Moreno, Elvia Yolanda Martinez Cosio, Maria Elena Limon Garcia, Julieta Mejía Ibáñez, Rosa Maria Gonzalez Azcarrag, and Corina Villegas, who all pledged “unwavering commitment to Tibet, urging others to stand up for the just cause.”

In his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has urged the Deputies to institutionalize and organize a parliamentary support for Tibet for ensuring long-term commitment to the Tibetan cause.

He has “highlighted Mexico’s pivotal role as the gateway to Latin America and encouraged proactive measures to raise awareness and garner meaningful support across Latin America.”

