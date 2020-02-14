Exile Tibetan Medicine institute to run courses at university in Manipur state

(TibetanReview.net, Feb13’20) – The Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute (Men-Tsee-Khang) at Dharamsala, an autonomous undertaking under the Central Tibetan Administration, is to set up a campus at the Manipur International University (MIU) in the northeast Indian state of Manipur following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides on Feb 12.

Mr Tashi Tsering Phuri, the director of Men-Tsee-Khang and who signed the MoU at Dharamsala with Chancellor Dr Harikumar Pallathadka of MIU has called the development historic.

Dr Pallathadka has described Tibetan Medicine as “priceless” and its preservation, revival and promotion as of utmost importance.

Under the deal, Men-Tsee-Khang will set up degree courses such as Kachupa and Menrampa as well as research, pharmacology, astro-science and other centres at the university.

MIU is to provide 2,500 acres of land to Men-Tsee-Khang for setting up the sowa rigpa campus as well as the fund for its construction, with Men-Tsee-Khang providing the human resources.

The two signatories have noted that the project was a brainchild of His Holiness the Dalai Lama whose visit to Manipur state’s capital Imphal in 2017 gave rise to the idea for setting up the campus.

As of now, MenTsee-Khang is to set up a branch clinic at MIU on Mar 1 while the construction of the campus is expected to take some time.

Set up in 2018, MIU is an Autonomous State Public University recognized by the University Grants Commission. Government of India.