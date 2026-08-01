Exile Tibetan parliament members lobby for Indian lawmakers’ support during monsoon session

(TibetanReview.net, Aug01’26) – A delegation of members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), led by Deputy Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, has on Jul 31 concluded a six-day lobbying effort during the ongoing monsoon session of the Indian Parliament, New Delhi. The members, divided into two groups, have met with a total of 43 MPs from across the political spectrum with focus mainly on China’s recently implemented Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which is widely condemned or otherwise criticised for its coercive assimilation objective.

The MPs the Tibetan delegation members have met with to win support on various aspects of the Tibet issue belonged to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party Indian National Congress (INC), besides the Republican Party of India, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Janata Dal (United), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), as well as Independent Members of Parliament, said the TPiE on the Tibet.net website Jul 31.

The report said that on the final day of the advocacy program, the TPiE delegation met with Dr Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports; Bhartruhari Mahtab (Member of Lok Sabha, BJP, and Convener of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet [APIPFT]); Kaushalendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP, Janata Dal [United]); and Dr Udit Raj, National Spokesperson of INC and National President of Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi Organisation.

Other government ministers the delegation met with since Jul 27 were stated to include Ramdas Bandu Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment; Prof. SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice; and Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

In the backdrop of Lobga Rangzen’s protest self-immolation carried out before the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Jul 2, the delegation was stated to have sought to convince the Indian political leaders about the urgency of the deteriorating situation in Tibet under Chinese occupation rule, accentuated by the recently enacted ethic unity law.

Accordingly, the TPiE delegation has sought to impress the Indian political leaders’ support and action especially on five specific issues:

Raise awareness of the implications of China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law within Parliament and at parliamentary committees.

Support the cultural, linguistic, and religious rights of the Tibetan people and other affected nationalities.

Oppose all forms of transnational repression that threaten democratic freedoms and the security of Tibetan communities living in India.

Recognise that Tibet was historically an independent nation prior to its forceful invasion and occupation by the People’s Republic of China.

Urge the leadership of the People’s Republic of China to engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the Tibet–China conflict and continue India’s long-standing support for the peaceful and non-violent aspirations of the Tibetan people in accordance with the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The previous meetings of the delegation were stated to have been with Dr Byreddy Shabari, (Lok Sabha, Telugu Desam Party); NK Premachandran (Lok Sabha, Revolutionary Socialist Party); Trivendra Singh Rawat (Lok Sabha, BJP, and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand); Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (Lok Sabha, BJP); Tapir Gao (Lok Sabha, BJP, and Co-convener of APIPFT), Amarsing Tisso (Lok Sabha, BJP); Deepender Singh Hooda (Lok Sabha, INC); Bhupinder Singh Hooda (former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Haryana Legislative Assembly, INC); Dr Dinesh Sharma (Rajya Sabha, BJP, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh); Umeshbhai Babubhaiji Patel (Lok Sabha, Independent); Dr K Sudhakar (Lok Sabha, BJP, and member of Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs of India); Ghulam Ali Khatana (Rajya Sabha, BJP); Rajeev Bhardwaj (Lok Sabha, BJP); Anurag Singh Thakur (Lok Sabha, BJP); Manoj Kumar (Lok Sabha, INC); Mohmad Haneefa Jan (Lok Sabha, Independent); Ramji Lal Suman (Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi); Chintamani Maharaj (Lok Sabh, BJP); and Vijey Baghel (Lok Sabha, BJP).

The other members of the TPiE delegation were stated to be Choedak Gyatso, Gyaltsen Choekye Gagya, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Lobsang Thupten Pontsang, and Gonpo Dhundup.