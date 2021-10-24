Gov’t panel has identified host of issues along Tibet-Nepal border, including Chinese fences in Nepali territory

(TibetanReview.net, Oct24’21) – A host of issues has been identified along the Nepal’s border with Chinese occupied Tibet in Humla district where China has put up fences and wires in Nepal’s territory, reported the kathmandupost.com Oct 23, citing a report by a study panel formed just recently by the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

The panel led by Joint-secretary Jay Narayan Acharya was reported to have submitted its report after conducting an on-field study to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand in the last week of September. And the ministry was stated to have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the issue up with Beijing.

The study panel was stated to have made a dozen recommendations, identifying the problems along the Humla border, from border pillar numbers 4 to 13.

The report was stated to have noted that since the 1963 Boundary Protocol marked the area from pillar number 5 (2) to the middle of the Kit Khola as the boundary between the two countries, the Humla territory belonged to Nepal.

“But it has been found that the Chinese side has put up wires and fencing in the Nepali territory,” the report was quoted as saying.

“The Chinese side was also trying to build a permanent canal 145 metres inside the Nepali territory. Accordingly, it wanted to build a road. After Nepal’s Armed Police Force’s objections, the structures were destroyed and the covered rubble was visible,” the report was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, the Chinese side was stated to have fenced and wired pillar 6 (1), which lies in the Nepali territory, and “attempted to” show its presence in the areas between pillar 6 (1) and pillar 5 (2).

“It was learnt that pillar 7(2), on the Chinese side, was not visible and it could not be found when local security officials from Nepal searched for it,” the report was quoted as saying.

It was also stated to have been found that the 1963 Boundary Protocol had been breached as the Chinese side had erected fences towards pillar 10, which was 32 metres from Nepal-China common pillar 9(2).

The panel report has also said the Chinese side had also been obstructing Nepali citizens from grazing their cattle in the areas between pillar 5 (2) and pillar 4.

Allegations about China’s occupation of Nepal’s territory had persisted for years, but the erstwhile overly pro-China communist party government of Nepal simply brushed them aside, denying that any occupation of Nepali territory had taken place.