His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche: An Educator Extraordinaire

Professor Nawang Phuntsog* firmly believes that celebrating November 5th as Tibetan National Teacher’s Day is one way to honor His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche’s exceptional lifelong dedication to education, service, and the promotion of truth and non-violence.

I was in my teens when His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche was appointed as the Principal of the Central School for Tibetans, Dalhousie, in the late 1960s. At that time, he was a young and energetic tulku who would carry a short stick under his arm while walking and inspecting the school campus. To students, he appeared to be a strict disciplinarian; just the sight of him on the school premises sent shivers down their spines, creating a sense of anxiety for many—a feeling that was both daunting and unforgettable.

However, beneath the initial perception of fear lay Rinpoche’s towering academic, administrative, and spiritual qualities. He quickly gained a reputation for being an innovative, forward-thinking administrator who upheld impeccable integrity. Local suppliers of school food and stationery even admired his transparency and honesty, calling him a no-nonsense Principal.

In a felicitation publication, His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche: The Apostle of Truth and Non-Violence (2019), Shri B. K. Singh, former Governor of Sikkim and Culture Secretary of India, described Rinpoche as an “institution builder.” Singh praised Rinpoche for transforming the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) into a world-class research university in just three decades. Singh further emphasized that many graduates from this renowned center of excellence in Tibetan studies have gone on to become foremost academic leaders both in India and abroad.

Before leading CIHTS, Rinpoche served as the Principal of the Central School for Tibetan in Dalhousie. Under his leadership, this once-obscure school transformed into a robust learning center admired by students and envied by others. Rinpoche spearheaded significant developments, including the construction of new classrooms and dormitories for boys and girls, as well as the introduction of innovative extracurricular activities designed to enrich academic learning. The school earned a high reputation for its educational, athletic, and cultural achievements. The school had reached such heights of success when Rinpoche was transferred to head the CIHTS in Sarnath, Varanasi.

It is worth noting that Rinpoche was among the first Tibetan principals under the CTSA administration. In hindsight, it is remarkable that he had not received any formal education or administrative training. Yet, he managed to administer a school of over 1,000 enrolled students, teachers, and other staff. Working closely with the Central Tibetan Schools Administration in New Delhi and the Education Department of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamsala, he transformed the school into one loved and admired by students and teachers alike. The wider Tibetan community looked up to the institution and marveled at its rapid rise under Rinpoche’s leadership.

In the Felicitation (2019), Professor Dr. Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, the current Vice-Chancellor of CIHTS, summarized Rinpoche’s unparalleled contributions. He remarked that any attempt to encapsulate the multidimensional and multifaceted academic and spiritual achievements of His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche would be akin to “filling a pot with ocean water.” Rinpoche’s scholarship transcended mere titles and formal recognition. His profound erudition in canonical Buddhist knowledge was complemented by expertise in various fields, including modern academic management, jurisprudence, political science, and history, among others. Moreover, his exceptional ability to interpret, comment on, and illuminate contemporary social, cultural, economic, and political issues with integrity, benevolence, and selflessness is truly rare and refreshing.

Mr. B. P. Singh provided a memorable glimpse into Rinpoche’s unwavering integrity. Singh recounted a conversation that occurred during Rinpoche’s tenure at CIHTS, when he was nearing retirement. Upon the suggestion of Mr. Singh, the then-Culture Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was prepared to extend Rinpoche’s term by an additional five or ten years. However, when this suggestion for extension was shared with Rinpoche, he humbly declined, explaining that such a decision would seem like an abuse of their personal friendship. Singh was astonished by Rinpoche’s humility and steadfast principles, which he displayed even at the highest levels of governance.

In 1960, just a year after hundreds of Tibetans fled across the Himalayan border into India in a mass exodus, Rinpoche was summoned to Dharamsala, where many young reincarnate lamas were undergoing intensive training in Tibetan History, Language, and Culture in preparation for their assumed departure to the West. The arrival of His Holiness and other young tulkus from Tibet sparked renewed interest in Tibetan Buddhism, culture, language, history, and politics in the West. At the conclusion of his training, Rinpoche made a notable request to His Holiness, expressing a preference to remaining in India and staying close to his teachers, continuing to serve His Holiness and the Tibetan cause within the country. The allure of the West paled in comparison to his commitment to this noble purpose.

Professor Ngawang Samten, Rinpoche’s immediate successor at CIHTS, described Rinpoche’s tireless dedication to the institute’s development in a chronological narrative presented in the Felicitation (2019). Professor Samten noted that Rinpoche devoted himself to establishing CIHTS as a renowned center of Tibetan studies, shaping its unique identity from its inception in 1971 to its solidification as a premier institution in 1977. During his tenure from 1977 to his retirement in 2001, Rinpoche worked tirelessly to expand the institute’s infrastructure, elevate its academic stature, and transform it into a global hub for excellence in teaching, research, and publication. Despite being honored with multiple honorary Doctor of Literature degrees from esteemed institutions such as Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Rinpoche humbly declined to accept the degrees but participated in the award convocation ceremonies.

Rinpoche’s erudition, unparalleled scholarship, and countless achievements place him among some of history’s greatest intellectuals and leaders. In fact, one could argue that his wisdom of jurisprudence rivals that of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, in his dedication to non-violence, and Jiddu Krishnamurti in his philosophical teachings. The late Dr. Kapila Vatsyayan, a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, art, architecture, and art history, echoed a similar sentiment in the foreword to the Felicitation (2019) by describing Rinpoche as the human embodiment of the values, priorities, and goals of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. In every responsibility he shouldered, Rinpoche has surpassed expectations, serving His Holiness and the Tibetan cause with unwavering dedication.

As we reflect on the extraordinary legacy of His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche, let us honor his lifelong commitment to education, service, and the promotion of truth and non-violence. On this occasion, let us celebrate his legacy and express our deepest gratitude for his selfless service to our cause. The commemoration of his birthday, November 5th, as Tibetan National Teachers’ Day is a fitting and unquestionable tribute to his legacy. Happy Birthday to His Eminence Samdhong Rinpoche.

—

Dr. Nawang Phuntsog is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Elementary & Bilingual Education at California State University, Fullerton, USA, and a founding member of www.tibetaneducationadvancement.org. He is also the author of “A Tibetan-American Educator’s Odyssey: Learning at the Feet of Adversity,” published by LTWA in 2024. His work explores the intersection of educational advancement and cultural preservation within the diaspora Tibetan community.