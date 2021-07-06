India allows more domestic flights amid ebbing second Covid-19 wave

(TibetanReview.net, Jul06’21) – Now that the second Covid-19 wave is ebbing in India and daily cases have fallen, the domestic flights capacity — which was reduced from 80% of pre-Covid to 50% on Jun 1 — has been increased, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 5. However, scheduled international flights services still remain banned till the end of this month.

Meanwhile, in another projection of the pandemic’s future trend in India, The State of Bank of India says that the country may see the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic from August and it would reach its peak in September, reported the hindustantimes.com Jul 5.

The report, “Covid-19: the race to finishing line,” prepared by SBI Research, was quoted as saying, “Going by the current data, India can experience daily Covid-19 cases around 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July. However, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August.”

***

Meanwhile, the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 9,408 to 34,703, while the daily new deaths had fallen by 179 to 553 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 6 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,6019,932 cases and 403,281 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.75 million (29,752,294 or 97.17%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .46 million (482,071 or 1.52%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate was down to 2.11% and the weekly has remained at 2.4%.

Only five states and one Union Territory, namely Assam (+88), Tripura (+186), Arunachal Pradesh (+157), Mizoram (+149), and Lakshadweep (+4) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states continue to have more than 101,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 43,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fourth day at 5,156, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 6. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 184 million (184,269,026) and the deaths over 3.98 million (3,986,902), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM.