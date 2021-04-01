India begins vaccinating those above 45 as Covid-19 cases surge in second wave

(TibetanReview.net, Apr01’21) – Amid surging Covid-19 cases in a second wave seemingly worse than the first, India began today its third phase of vaccination drive covering people aged above 45. It will cover the population which is at the highest risk: 90 % of Covid deaths in India have been in this age category, reported the indianexpress.com Apr 1.

Meanwhile the month of March ended in India with its biggest single-day surge in infections since Oct 10 last year, and the most virus-related deaths since Dec 5, noted the timesofindia.com Apr 1.

Also, India recorded this morning its highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases this year, said another timesofindia.com report Apr 1, citing the country’s health ministry data updated this morning.

Given worsening situation, vaccinations are to be offered on all days of April at all Public and Private Covid Vaccination Centres, including gazetted holidays, said a timesofindia.com update Apr 1.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 72,330 new Covid-19 cases and 459 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 1 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 12,221,665 cases and 162,927 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,474,683, or 93.89%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 584,055, or 4.78% of the total. Both the percentage figures were in keeping with continuous worsening trends. However, the case fatality has further dropped to 1.33%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 72,330, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 40,382, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 31,489.

Twelve states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (39,544), Chattisgah (4,563), Karnataka (4,225), Punjab (2,944), Kerala (2,653), Tamil Nadu (2,579), Gujarat (2,360), Madhya Pradesh (2,332), Delhi (1,819), Uttar Pradesh (1,198), Andhra Pradesh (1,184), and Haryana (1,106).

Thirteen more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Rajasthan (904), West Bengal (982), Telangana (887), Jharkhand (693), Jammu and Kashmir (373), disha (297), Uttarakhand (293), Himachal Pradesh (285), Chandigarh (266), OBhiar (259), Goa (200), Puducherry (127), and Nagaland (107).

Sixteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (227), Punjab (55), Chattisgarh (39), Karnataka (26), Tamil Nadu (19), Kerala (15), Uttar Pradesh (11), Delhi (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Gujarat (9), Haryana (8), Rajasthan (5), Andhra Pradesh (4), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Telangana (4), and Himachal Pradesh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases after being overtaken by Brazil recently, and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the second day at 1,701. Of them 1,566 had recovered, 88 were active and 47 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website as of Apr 1.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 128,991,488 and the deaths 2,817,908, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:56 PM on Apr 1, 2021.