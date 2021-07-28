India concerned at rising covid-19 cases in its south, northeast

(TibetanReview.net, Jul28’21) – India reported a rather sharp increase in daily new Covid-19 cases this morning at over 43,000, especially compared to yesterday morning’s daily report of just under 30,000 cases.

New Delhi has expressed concern that over 22 districts had been showing a rising trend in the last four weeks along with an increase in the number of districts reporting positivity rate of above 10%.

In the week ending Jul 26, around 54 districts reported positivity rate at above 10%, up from 46 districts in the previous week (Jul 14-20), the timesofindia.com Jul 28 cited India’s health ministry as saying. Health officials have said the majority of these districts were currently concentrated in Kerala and northeast.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased by 13,965 to 43,654 while the daily new deaths had increased by 225 to 640 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 28 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,484,605 cases and 422,022 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.66 million (30,663,147 or 97.39%) while active cases have increased by 1,336 to reach nearly .4 million (399,436 or 1.27%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was unchanged at 1.73% and the weekly has declined to 2.26%.

Fifteen states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+8,558), Delhi (+33), Bihar (16), Assam (+106), Jharkhand (+1), Uttarakhand (+21), Himachal Pradesh (+65), Puducherry + (14), Manipur (+278), Tripura (+70), Chandigarh (+1), Meghalaya (+248), Mizoram (1,420), Nagaland (60), Sikkim (105), have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fourth day at 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 28. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 195.34 million (195,343,797) and the deaths over 4.17 million (4,177,484), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM.