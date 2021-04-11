India has highest Covid-19 vaccinations thus far, but shortage a worry as cases skyrocket

(TibetanReview.net, Apr11’21) – India administered a total of over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine till Apr 10 since the initial roll out of the mega vaccination drive on Jan 16. The country took 85 days to cross the milestone, while the US took 89 days and China 103 days, noted the timesofindia.com Apr 11.

However, the country is now not only faced with a vaccine shortage but also its daily new infections are skyrocketing, raising the spectre of imposition of lockdowns in several states, including capital Delhi.

In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near normalcy—with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on Feb 16, to an exploding pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city was “very dangerous” and spreading at such a rapid rate that it had left many people baffled.

The PTI news agency Apr 11 cited Kejriwal as saying his government did not want to impose lockdown in Delhi but such a situation might arise if there is a rush to the hospitals and beds are unavailable for serious patients.

India recorded more than 1.5 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections on Apr 10, becoming the second country after the US to register the grim milestone on the back of a sharp uptick in cases, particularly Chhattisgarh, UP and Bihar, noted another timesofindia.com report Apr 11.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 152,879 new Covid-19 cases and 839 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 11 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 13,358,805 cases and 169,275 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,081,443, or 90.44%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,108,087, or 8.29% of the total. However, the case fatality has fallen to 1.27%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 152,879, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 90,584, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 61,456.

Twnety states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (55,411), Chattisgarh (14,098), Uttar Pradesh (12,748), Delhi (7,897), Karnataka (6,955), Kerala (6,194), Tamil Nadu (5,989), Gujarat (5,011), Madhya Pradesh (4,986), Rajasthan (4,401), West Bengal (4,043), Bihar (3,469), Andhra Pradesh (3,309), Punjab (3,239), Telangana (3,187), Haryana (2,937), Jharkhand (2,373), Odisha (1,374), Uttarakhand (1,233), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,005).

Seven more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Himachal Pradesh (941), Goa (540), Assam (405), Chandigarh (398), Puducherry (272), Ladakh (146), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (130).

Twenty states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (309), Chattisgarh (123), Punjab (58), Gujarat (49), Uttar Pradesh (46), Delhi (39), Karnataka (36), Madhya Pradesh (24), Tamil Nadu (23), Kerala (17), Jharkhand (17), Andhra Pradesh (12), West Bengal (12), Himachal Pradesh (12), Haryana (11), Telangana (7), Jammu and Kashmir (6), Uttarakhand (3), Chandigarh (3), Bihar (6), and. The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the fifth day at 1,732, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 11. Of them, 1,576 had recovered, 109 were active and 47 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 135,467,026 and the deaths 2,929,837, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 4:50 PM on Apr 11, 2021.