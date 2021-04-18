India reports 1.2 Million new Covid-19 cases in one week, global total crosses 140 million

(TibetanReview.net, Apr18’21) – The Covid-19 pandemic that the communist party-state of China unleashed on the rest of the world in late 2019 has now killed more than three million people worldwide as of Apr 17, with the daily cases and toll continuing to be grim and rising especially in India. The milestone in the deaths and the overall total of almost 140 million cases came the day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the world was “approaching the highest rate of infection” so far, reported the bbc.com Apr 17.

India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday as over 1,500 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while the country also recorded the biggest daily surge in cases with over 2,61,000 infections, taking the caseload to a total of nearly 1.5 crore, reported the ndtv.com Apr 18.

This is the fourth straight day the country recorded over 2 lakh cases, with over 12 lakh cases having been added to the caseload in the last one week.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 261,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 10 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 14,788,109 cases and 177,150 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,809,643, or 86.62%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,801,316, or 12.18% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.20%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 261,500, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 138,423, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 121,576.

Twenty-one states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (67,123), Uttar Pradesh (27,334), Delhi (24,375), Karnataka (17,489), Chattisgarh (16,083), Kerala (13,885), Madhya Pradesh (11,269), Gujarat (9,541), Tamil Nadu (9,344), Rajasthan (9,046), Bihar (7,870), Haryana (7,717), West Bengal (7,713), Andhra Pradesh (7,224), Telangana (5,093), Punjab (4,431), Jharkhand (3,838), Odisha (3,144), Uttarakhand (2,757), Himachal Pradesh (1,392), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,145).

Six other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Assam (876), Goa (762), Puducherry (715), Chandigarh (431), Ladakh (362), and Lakshadweep (106).

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (419), Delhi (167), Chattisgarh (158), Uttar Pradesh (120), Gujarat (97), Karnataka (80), Madhya Pradesh (66), Punjab (62), Tamil Nadu (39), Rajasthan (37), Uttarakhand (37), West Bengal (34), Bihar (34), Haryana (32), Jharkhand (30), Kerala (27), Andhra Pradesh (15), Telangana (15), Himachal Pradesh (12), Goa (4), Odisha (4), Puducherry (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 140,784,848 and the deaths 3,011,670, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM.