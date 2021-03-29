India reports biggest ever weekly rise in Covid-19 cases, daily cases hit 168-day high

(TibetanReview.net, Mar29’21) – India has recorded a 51% jump in weekly Covid-19 cases, with the current week’s numbers at over 3.9 lakh being 1.3 lakh higher than the count in the previous seven days, making it the biggest weekly spike in infections till date, reported the timesofindia.com Mar 29. Deaths too saw the sharpest-ever rise of 51%, with 1,875 fatalities during the week, the highest since Dec 21-27, the report added.

Besides, at over 68,000 reported this morning, the country hit a 168-day high of daily new cases, the highest since Oct 2020, the report said.

The case count has tripled in the past three weeks as 1.17 lakh cases were recorded during Mar 1-7, less than a third of the current week’s tally of 3,93,056, the report said.

Capital Delhi has also been seeing a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, especially since Mar 23 when the daily tally crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time this year, and the number of containment zones was also seeing a rapid upward trend, with 800 added in less than a week, said another timesofindia.com report Mar 29. Its daily new cases reported this morning at over 1,500 was the highest so far in 2021. The capital added 200 zones in two days till then.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 68,020 new Covid-19 cases and 291 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Mar 29 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 12,039,644 cases and 161,843 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,355,993, or 94.32%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 521,808, or 4.33% of the total. Both were in keeping with continuous worsening trends. However, the case fatality has fallen to 1.34%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 68,020, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 32,231, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 35,498.

Thirteen states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (40,414), Karnataka (3,082), Punjab (2,870), Chattisgarh (2,153), Madhya Pradesh (2,276), Gujarat (2,270), Kerala (2,216), Tamil Nadu (2,194), Delhi (1,881), Uttar Pradesh (1,395), Haryana (1,392), Rajasthan (1,081), and Andhra Pradesh (1,005).

Eleven more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely West Bengal (827), Telangana (403), Uttarakhand (366), Bihar (351), Jharkhand (314), Jammu and Kashmir (309), Chandigarh (295), Odisha (290), Himachal Pradesh (277), Puducherry (137), and Goa (131).

Fifteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (108), Punjab (69), Chattisgarh (15), Kerala (12), Karnataka (12), Madhya Pradesh (11), Tamil Nadu (11), Delhi (9), Haryana (9), Gujarat (8), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Uttar Pradesh (3), Jharkhand (3), Chandigarh (3), and Himachal Pradesh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases after being overtaken by Brazil recently, and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the second day at 1,693. Of them 1,565 had recovered, 81 were active and 47 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website as of Mar 29.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 127,207,220 and the deaths 2,784,465, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Mar 29, 2021.