India reports increased new and active Covid-19 cases for fifth day running

(TibetanReview.net, Aug01’21) – India reported more than 40,000 daily new Covid-9 cases for the fifth day running this morning, led mainly by Kerala which continues to account for around 50% of the daily total. This has led to increase in active cases for the fifth successive day, noted the indianexpress.com Aug 1.

New Delhi has advised 46 districts in 10 states reporting above 10% positivity rate to impose strict restrictions on the movement of people and gathering of crowds. This followed a review by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Jul 30, after which Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Jul 31 to review the pandemic situation in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

These states have been witnessing a surge in the last few weeks, contrary to the national average, noted the timesofindia.com Aug 1.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased marginally by 182 to 41,832 while the daily new deaths had declined by 52 to 541 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 1 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,655,824 cases and 424,351 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.82 million (30,820,521 or 97.36%) while active cases have increased yet again by 2,032 to reach over .41 million (410,952 or 1.30%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was unchanged at 2.34% and the weekly also unchanged at 2.42%.

Twelve states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+3,679), Karnataka (+318), Delhi (+1), Madhya Pradesh (+1), Jammu And Kashmir (+5), Himachal Pradesh (+80), Meghalaya (+175), Mizoram (+213), Nagaland (+55), Sikkim (+98), Ladakh (+6), and Lakshadweep (+7) have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 5,716 for the second day, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 1. Of them 5,042 had recovered while 536 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 197.9 million (197,905,518) and the deaths over 4.21 million (4,217,614), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM.