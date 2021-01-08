India reports less than 19,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth time this month

(TibetanReview.net, Jan08’21) – The number of people in India found with the UK-detected more contagious variant of SARS-Cov-2, which causes the Covid-19 pandemic infection, has risen to 82. However, the government is confident of controlling its spread and has resumed flight operations between India and the United Kingdom after suspending it for a week.

Meanwhile the daily number of new cases has continued to hover around 20,000 and the country reported less than 19,000 fresh cases for the fifth time this month.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 18,139 new cases and 234 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 8 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,3413,417 cases and 150,570 deaths. The new cases were over 2,200 less than that reported the day before.

A total of 10,037,398, or 96.39%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 225,449, or 2.16% of the total. The case fatality rate continued to be 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 18,139, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 20,539, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 2.634.

Kerala continued to report the highest daily new infections at 5,051, followed by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (3,729), Chattisgarh (1,010), West Bengal (921), Tamil Nadu (805), Madhya Pradesh (774), Karnataka (761), Uttar Pradesh (505), Gujarat (667), … Himachal Pradesh (131), and so on.

The 234 new fatalities include 72 from Maharashtra; 18 from West Bengal; 25 from Kerala; 19 from Delhi; 12 each from Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh; 11 from Uttar Pradesh; 10 from Punjab; 7 each from Chattisgarh and Karnataka; 6 each from Haryana and Uttarakhand; 4 each from Rajasthan and Bihar; 3 from Gujarat, … 1 from Himachal Pradesh, and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 18th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 8.

At its weekly briefing on Jan 8, the CTA’s task force on Covid-19 said there had been 25 new infections among Tibetans in India, including 19 in Ladakh, 4 in Dharamshala, and 1 each in Bylakuppe and Dekyiling.

Nineteen were stated to be asymptomatic. Thirteen were male and 12 female, with their ages ranging from 14 to 71. There was no report of Covid-19 death among Tibetans during the week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 88,140,964 and the deaths 1,900,380, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Jan 8, 2021.