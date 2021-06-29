India reports lowest daily new Covid-19 cases since Mar 17, active Tibetan cases total 406

(TibetanReview.net, Jun29’21) – India reported this morning its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases since Mar 17 at less than 40,000, a possible indication of the second wave of the pandemic winding down. But Tuesday morning is the day on which India reports is lowest weekly new cases; so it should not be surprising if daily new cases rise rather significantly next morning.

Also, no state has reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 8,528 to 37,566, while the daily new deaths had declined by 72 to 907 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 29 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,316,897 cases and 397,637 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.36 million (29,366,601 or 96.87%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .55 million (575,659 or 1.82%).

The case fatality rate was 1.31%.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12% while the weekly rate has declined to 2.74%.

Only Tripura (+34), Arunachal Pradesh (+82), Ladakh (+27), Mizoram ((+108) have reported increases in active cases.

Three states continue to have more than 96,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 45,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for three days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 33 to 5,117, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 29. Of them 4,580 had recovered while 406 were active. Those who have died total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 181.48 million (181,488,102) and the deaths over 3.93 million (3,931,204), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM.