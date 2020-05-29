India reports record 7,466 single-day Covid-19 cases, overtakes China in reported deaths

(TibetanReview.net, May29’20) – India reported yet another highest single-day increase in the number of China-unleashed Covid-19 global pandemic infections while its total number of deaths from it surpassed that of China’s officially reported figure.

The country reported 7,466 new cases during the past 24 hours as of May 29 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the cumulative total to 165,700 cases. The country also reported 175 deaths during the same 24-hour period, taking the total to 4,706 deaths, according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health.

With a total of 71,106 patients having recovered, the number of actives cases stood at 89,987.

India is currently the country with 9th most number of cases and 13th most number of deaths from the global pandemic. Compared to the country’s population, these are still low numbers vis-à-vis the worst affected countries. However, its daily increases in cases continue to be high, exceeded only by the few top worst affected countries.

More than 3.3 million Covid-19 tests had been conducted so far in India, compared to over 15 million in the USA, over 9.7 million in Russia, nearly 4 million in Germany, close to 3.8 million in the UK, over 3.6 million in Italy and over 3.5 million in Spain, reported ndtv.com May 29.

And when it comes to the quantum of tests in proportion to the population, India does not figure even among the top-100 countries, the report said, citing the PTI news agency. BBC New May 28 called this a big trouble ahead for India.

Without knowing the true number of infected cases, India is “flying blindfolded”, it cited an epidemiologist as saying.

India’s two-month lockdown is set to end on May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to issue new guidelines this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas as it promotes economic activity, noted aljazeera.com May 29.

***

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 59,546 cases after 2,598 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 19,372 (+827) cases, Delhi with 16,281 (+1024) cases, and Gujarat with 15,562 (+367) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 8,067 (+364), Madhya Pradesh 7,453 (+192), Uttar Pradesh 7,170 (+179), West Bengal 4,536 (+344), Bihar 3,296 (+235), Andhra Pradesh 3,251 (+80), Karnataka 2,533 (+115), Telangana 2,256 (+158), Punjab 2,158 (+19), Jammu & Kashmir 2036 (+115), Odisha 1,660 (+67), Haryana 1,504 (+123), and Kerala 1,088 (+84).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Assam 856 (+75), Uttarakhand 500 (+31), Jharkhand 469 (+21), Chattisgarh 399 (+30), Chandigarh 288 (+9), Himachal Pradesh 276 (+3), and Tripura 242 (+12).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Ladakh, 73 (+20), Goa 69 (+1), Manipur 55 (+11), Puducherry 51 (+5), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Meghalaya 21 (+1), Nagaland 18 (+14), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (+1), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (+0), Sikkim 1 (+0), and Mizoram 1 (+0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,982 (+85), followed by Gujarat 960 (+22), Madhya Pradesh 321 (+8), Delhi 316 (+13), West Bengal 295 (+6), Uttar Pradesh 197 (+15), Rajasthan 180 (+7), Tamil Nadu 145 (+12), Telangana 67 (+4), Andhra Pradesh 59 (+1), Karnataka 47 (+0), Punjab 40 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 27 (+1), Haryana 19 (+1), Bihar 15 (+0), Odisha 7 (+0), Kerala 7 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 5 (+0), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 4 (+0), Chandigarh 4 (+0), Uttarakhand 4 (+0), and Meghalaya 1 (+0).

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

It was the first time for Delhi to report a single-day increase of more than 1,000 cases. However, there is no need to panic, for the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Delhi is around 50 per cent, PTI May 29 quoted deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as saying.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 5.8 million mark to reach 5,825,636 while a total of 360,776 had died as of May 29 at 2:02:44 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 128,302 new cases and 4,820 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions. The new cases represent a huge jump over that of the preceding 24-hour period.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,721,926), Brazil (438,238), Russia (387,623), UK (270,508), Spain (237,906), Italy (231,732), France (186,364), Germany (182,450), India (165,829), Turkey (160,979), Iran (143,849), Peru (141,779), Canada (89,976), Chile (86,943), and China (84,106).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (101,621), UK (37,919), Italy (33,142), France (28,665), Spain (27,119), Brazil (26,754), Belgium (9,388), Mexico (9,044), Germany (8,472), Iran (7,627), Canada (6,982), Netherlands (5,922), India (4,713), and China (4,638).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna