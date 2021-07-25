India seeks UK opening for its travelers, citing declining Covid cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul25’21) – India has asked the United Kingdom to review its travel ban on Indians as the pandemic situation in the country was improving, reported the hindustantimes.com Jul 24. Mumbai and Delhi are “practically free of Covid,” Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was reported to have told UK officials during his two-day visit to the country.

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi yesterday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09%, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 24, citing data shared by the city health department.

And for long the previously worst-hit Maharashtra finally appeared to be providing some positive news, with the state registering a relatively steep drop of 9.9% in fresh daily cases in the last seven days.

However, the southern state of Kerala and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers, bucking a nationwide trend of falling cases, reported timesofindia.com Jul 25.

Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections in the last seven days and at 18k+, cases in the state hit a 51-day high as India’s daily tally tops 40k, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 645 to 39,742, while the daily new deaths had declined by 11 to 535 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 24 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,371,901 cases and 420,551 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.54 million (30,543,138 or 97.36%) while active cases have declined by 765 to reach more than .4 million (408,212 or 1.3%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.31% while the weekly has risen to 2.24%.

Fifteen states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+2,926), Delhi (+14), Rajasthan (+1), Punjab (+1), Uttarakhand (+5), Himachal Pradesh (+38), Puducherry (+4), Manipur (+312), Meghalaya (+169), Arunacha Pradesh (+108), Nagaland (+61), Sikkim (+53), Ladakh (+1), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+7), and Lakshadweep (+11) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 25. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 193 million (193,832,974) and the deaths over 4.15 million (4,154,933), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM.