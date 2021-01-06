3.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 9, 2021
India to roll out Covid-19 vaccine next week as number of more contagious variant cases reaches 71

By tibetanreview
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan06’21) – The number of people who have tested positive for the newly UK-detected, highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 infection, has climbed to 71, India’s Health Ministry was cited as saying Jan 6. All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments, the PTI news agency Jan 6 cited the ministry as saying the day before.

Meanwhile India’s health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said the government will roll out the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 18,088 new cases and 264 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 6 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,374,932 cases and 150,114 deaths. Both the daily figures were fair amounts of increases over those reported the day before.

A total of 9,975,272, or 96.36%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 227,546, or 2.19% of the total. The case fatality rate continued to be 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 18,088, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 21,314, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 3,490.

Kerala again reported the highest daily new infections at 5,615, followed by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (3,160), Chattisgarh (1,021), Tamil Nadu (820), Karnataka (815), West Bengal (812), Uttar Pradesh (729), Madhya Pradesh (671), Gujarat (655), … Himachal Pradesh (102), and so on.

The 264 new fatalities include 64 from Maharashtra, 25 from Chattisgarh, 24 from West Bengal, 4 from Punjab, 24 from Kerala, 20 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Delhi, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 9 from Uttarakhand; 8 from Karnataka, … 2 from Himachal Pradesh and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the fifth day at 1,448. Of them 1,381 had recovered, 30 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 6.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 86,510,936 and the deaths 1,870,857, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:52 PM on Jan 6, 2021.

tibetanreview

