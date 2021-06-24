India’s Covid-19 recoveries outnumber new cases for 42nd day

(TibetanReview.net, Jun24’21) – After vaccinating a record more than 6.8 million people for Covid-19 under a new policy and drive on Jun 21, India’s vaccination record faltered over the next two days. It vaccinated over 5.28 million people on Jun 22 and over 6.3 million on Jun 23. However, the drive and coverage is expected to pick up speed in July and especially August when much more doses will become available as reportedly promised by the manufacturers.

India’s current vaccination coverage exceeds 300 million and it looks to fully vaccinate its roughy 950 million adults by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, daily recoveries in the country has continued to outnumber new cases for the 42nd day as the pandemic’s second wave continues on its downward curve.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 3,221 to 54,069, while the daily new deaths had declined by 37 to 1,321 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 24 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,082,778 cases and 391,981 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29 million (29,063,740 or 96.61%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .62 million (627,057 or 2.08%).

The case fatality rate was unchanged at 1.30%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.91% while the weekly rate had fallen to 3.04%.

Only Himachal Pradesh (+11), Manipur (+77), Tripura (+114), Meghalaya (+39), Arunachal Pradesh (+19), Mizoram (+18) and Lakshadweep ((+25) have reported increases in active cases.

Also, only Kerala (12,787) and Maharashtra (10,066) have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

Five states continue to have more than 51,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The number of new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,042, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 23. Of them 4,369 had recovered while 545 were active. A total of 128 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 179.6 million (179,639,390) and the deaths over 3.89 million (3,892,818), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM.