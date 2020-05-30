India’s daily Covid-19 cases jump close to 8000

(TibetanReview.net, May30’20) – India reported 7,964 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hour as of May 30 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), yet another record, taking the country’s total to 173,763. India also reported 265 new deaths during the same 24-hour period, taking the total to 4,971 deaths, according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health. With it, India appears to be poised to report more than 8,000 cases each day with no sign yet of the peaking of the curve any time soon.

A total of 82,370 – or 47.4 per cent of the total – have recovered, leaving the country with 86,422 active cases.

India is currently the country with the 9th most number of cumulative cases and 13th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead, with only three states – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala – routinely providing details of death cases in their states, reported indianexpress.com May 30.

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 62,228 cases after 2,682 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 20,246 (↑874) cases, Delhi with 17,386 (↑1105) cases, and Gujarat with 15,934 (↑372) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 8,365 (↑298), Madhya Pradesh 7,645 (↑192), Uttar Pradesh 7,284 (↑114), West Bengal 4,813 (↑277), Andhra Pradesh 3,436 (↑185), Bihar 3,376 (↑80), Karnataka 2,781 (↑248), Telangana 2,425 (↑169), Punjab 2,197 (↑39), Jammu & Kashmir 2,164 (↑128), Odisha 1,723 (↑63), Haryana 1,721 (↑217), Kerala 1,150 (↑62), and Assam 1,024 (↑168).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Uttarakhand 716 (↑216), Jharkhand 511 (↑42), Chattisgarh 415 (↑16), Himachal Pradesh 295 (↑19), Chandigarh 289 (↑1), and Tripura 251 (↑9).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Ladakh, 74 (↑1), Goa 69 (↑0), Manipur 59 (↑4), Puducherry 51 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 27 (↑6), Nagaland 25 (↑7), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (↑0), Sikkim 1 (↑0), and Mizoram 1 (↑0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,098 (↑116), followed by Gujarat 980 (↑20), Delhi 398 (↑82), Madhya Pradesh 334 (↑13), West Bengal 302 (↑7), Uttar Pradesh 198 (↑1), Rajasthan 184 (↑4), Tamil Nadu 154 (↑9), Telangana 71 (↑4), Andhra Pradesh 60 (↑1), Karnataka 48 (↑1), Punjab 42 (↑2), Jammu & Kashmir 28 (↑1), Haryana 19 (↑0), Bihar 15 ↑0), Odisha 7 (↑0), Kerala 8 ↑1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Jharkhand 5 (↑1), Chandigarh 4 (↑0), Uttarakhand 5 (↑1), and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

To allay people’s concern over high numbers of daily cases, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that out of the total patients, only 2100 were in hospitals “rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week,” reported wionews.com MAY 30.

“Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic,” Kejriwal has said.

The timesofindia.com May 30 reported that the number of containment zone in the city had risen to 102 with more areas being converted into red zones due to a steep rise in the number of positive cases.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said the government was in favour of keeping large gatherings shut beyond lockdown 4.0, which ends on May 31, that includes schools, colleges, and cinema halls, reported timesofindia.com May 29.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 5.9 million mark to reach 5,941,992 while a total of 365,252 had died as of May 30 at 2:02:43 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 116,356 new cases and 4,476 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,747,087), Brazil (465,166), Russia (396,575), UK (272,607), Spain (238,564), Italy (232,248), France (186,924), Germany (183,025), India (174,020), Turkey (162,120), Iran (146,668), Peru (141,779), Canada (90,909), Chile (90,638), Mexico (84,627), and China (84,123).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (102,836), UK (38,243), Italy (33,229), France (28,717), Brazil (27,878), Spain (27,121), Belgium (9,430), Mexico (9,415), Germany (8,519), Iran (7,677), Canada (7,063), Netherlands (5,950), India (4,981), and China (4,638).

