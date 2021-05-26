India’s declining Covid-19 cases marred by rising cases in few states, chronic vaccine shortage

(TibetanReview.net, May26’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases have been declining and recoveries increasing over the past more than two weeks. But given the fact that cases are still rising in a few states and the pandemic is now spreading in the country-side, as well as on account of the serious paucity of vaccines in the country, questions are still being asked whether the second wave has truly peaked.

Even if the second wave appears to be waning for India as a whole, it is by no means true for all states, said a bbc.com report May 26.

“It appears to have crested in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, but is still rising in Tamil Nadu, for example, as in much of the north east; and the situation in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal is unclear.”

But India remains optimistic. Fourteen states and UTs have reached a Covid recovery rate of 90% and above – that is for every 100 confirmed cases 90 have recovered. This has also significantly brought down the total active caseloads across the country to less than 26 lakh on May 25, from a peak of 37 lakh earlier this month, reported the timesofindia.com May 26.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had increased to 208,921 after declining for several days, with the daily new deaths also having increased sharply to 4,157 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 26 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 27,157,795 cases and 311,388 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 24.35 million (24,350,816) while active cases have further declined to reach nearly 2.5 million (2,495,591). However, the case fatality rate has remained at 1.14%.

All but two, namely Tamil Nadu and Assam, of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of continued decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Thirteen states – one less than yesterday – have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,188, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 26. Of them 2,493 had recovered while 1,589 were active. The number of those who have died was 106.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 167.88 million (167,886,357) and the deaths nearly 3.49 million (3,487,241), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM.