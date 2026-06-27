India’s federal Minister Rijiju calls on Dalai Lama before latter’s departure for Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, Jun27’26) – India’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mr Kiren Rijiju has on Jun 26 called on His Holiness the Dalai Lama in New Delhi ahead of the latter’s travel to Ladakh for an extended stay there. The spiritual leader of Tibet has been recuperating from a left knee replacement surgery that he underwent on Jun 8.

“His Holiness The Dalai Lama has that pure and magical radiance to mend the deepest of hurts with his very gentle touch and affectionate blessings,” wrote Rijiju on X after his meeting.

He said the Tibetan spiritual leader was in good spirits and recovering well.

“I went to enquire after the health of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Delhi. Delighted to see him in good spirits and recovering well after his recent knee surgery. I sought his profound blessings. As always, left inspired by his compassion, wisdom and humility,” Rijiju said in another post on X.

The Jun 8 surgery followed a right knee replacement surgery that the Dalai Lama underwent in New York in Jun 2024.

His Holiness The Dalai Lama has that pure & magical radiance to mend the deepest of hurts with his very gentle touch and affectionate blessings 🙏#HisHoliness #TheDalaiLama https://t.co/24uMRL3HUB pic.twitter.com/gDHYZU4YZz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 26, 2026

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to Ladakh on Jun 28 for what has been his annual summer sojourn for the past many years, except during the recent Covid-19 pandemic years. He will be at his Shiwatsel residence in Ladakh’s capital Leh on his 91st birthday on Jul 6.

Leh is gearing up to welcome the Dalai Lama. District authorities reviewed elaborate security, traffic, medical and logistical arrangements. The visit is expected to draw large gatherings across Ladakh, thestatesman.com earlier reported Jun 19.

The report said a high-level preparatory meeting was held on Jun 19 under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Leh, Delex Namgyal to review arrangements and ensure smooth coordination among all concerned departments.

The meeting was attended by the President, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA); President, Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA); Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Leh; Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Leh; Chief Representative Officer, Tibetan Refugee (TR), Leh; Officers and officials from Traffic Police, Security, Public Works (R&B), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Rural Development, Municipal Committee (MC), Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), along with other concerned officers and officials, the report said.

Preliminary discussions were also stated to have been held for a grand celebrations of the 91st birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with stakeholders emphasizing coordinated efforts to ensure the event is observed in a befitting and memorable manner. The Dalai Lama himself usually does not celebrate his birthday.

India’s Union Territory of Ladakh shares a contested boundary with Chinese ruled Tibet, from which the Dalai was forced to leave, followed by around 80,000 Tibetans, in Mar 1959 in the hope of returning in the near future on a negotiated settlement, which has not materialised so far.