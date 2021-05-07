India’s latest 10-day Covid-19 deaths was the highest reported by any country

(TibetanReview.net, May07’21) – India has reported more than 300,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the 15th straight day and yet another daily world record at more than 414,000 cases this morning. Daily deaths have stayed above 3,000 for 10 days, noted the timesofindia.com May 7. India’s cumulative Covid-19 fatalities during those 10 days at 36,110 translated to an average of 150 deaths every hour.

The report said this was the highest death toll reported by any country for a 10-day span. It cited the WHO as saying the highest cumulative deaths reported by the US for 10 consecutive days was 34,798 while the corresponding figure for Brazil was 32,692.

Meanwhile, India’s top mathematical expert in charge of Covid trend predictions has said the current second wave in India could peak maximum within 15 days and even by the end of the current week. Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT-Hyderabad, who leads Covid-19 India National Supermodel Committee, today said the cumulative cases could peak by May 7 and at most within 15 days, reported the tribuneindia.com May 7.

“We expect a decline in cases by May 7. Different states will peak at different times because some states are witnessing larger surges. But if you take the cumulative cases, these appear close to the peak now and a decline should start soon,” Prof Vidyasagar has explained. The chief of the national modelling panel has acknowledged that they had completely missed the peak of the second wave.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 4,14,188 new Covid-19 cases and 3,915 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 7 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 2,14,91,598 cases and 2,34,083 deaths respectively.

A total of over 17.61 million (17,612,351 or 81.95%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.64 million (3,645,164, or 16.96% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on Aug 7; 3 million on Aug 23; 4 million on Sep 5, and 5 million on Sep 16. It went past 6 million on Sep 28; 7 million on Oct 11; crossed 8 million on Oct 29; 9 million on Nov 20 and surpassed the ten million mark on Dec 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4.

The 3,915 daily new fatalities include 853 from Maharashtra, 350 from Uttar Pradesh,335 from Delhi, 328 from Karnataka, 212 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Tamil Nadu, 177 from Haryana, 161 from Rajasthan, 154 from Punjab, 151 from Uttarakhand, 133 from Jharkhand, 123 from Gujarat and 117 from West Bengal.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged at 2,934, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 7. Of the total number of cases, 1,804 had recovered, 1,069 were active, and 61 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 156 million (156,151,468) and the deaths over 3.25 million (3,258,414), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM.