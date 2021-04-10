India’s surge in daily Covid-19 cases continue to exceed previous peak

(TibetanReview.net, Apr10’21) – With the surge in Covid-19 cases in India in the second wave exceeding the previous peak, the share of serious cases under hospitalisation has also increased significantly as compared to the situation earlier in mid-August last year when cases were rising rapidly, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 10.

India has exported 6.4 crore Covid vaccine doses to 84 countries so far but is now facing shortages back home with news reports about many vaccination centres running out of stock, said the timesofindia.com reports Apr 10.

Meanwhile, for the fifth consecutive day, India has witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting 1.45 lakh cases on a day.

The report noted that the tally of active cases in the country had risen by more than five times in 28 days, since the number crossed 2 lakh on Mar 12.

Thirteen other states were reported to have recorded their highest daily case tallies in 2021. Six of them were reported to have registered their biggest single-day surge in infections.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 145,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 10 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 13,205,926 cases and 168,436 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,990,859, or 90.08%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,046,631, or 7.93% of the total. Both the percentage figures were in keeping with continuous, rapidly worsening trends. However, the case fatality has remained at 1.28%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 145,384, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 77,567, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 67,023.

Eighteen states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (58,993), Chattisgarh (11,447), Uttar Pradesh (9,587), Delhi (8,521), Karnataka (7,955), Kerala (5,063), Tamil Nadu (5,441), Madhya Pradesh (4,882), Gujarat (4,541), Rajasthan (3,970), West Bengal (3,648), Punjab (3,404), Haryana (2,994), Telangana (2,909), Andhra Pradesh (2,765), Bihar (2,147), Jharkhand (1,925), and Odisha (1,282).

Eight more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Jammu and Kashmir (808), Uttarakhand (748), Himachal Pradesh (662), Goa (428), Chandigarh (422), Puducherry (223), Assam (281), and Ladakh (116).

Twenty-two states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (301), Chattisgarh (91), Punjab (56), Karnataka (46), Gujarat (42), Delhi (39), Uttar Pradesh (36), Madhya Pradesh (23), Tamil Nadu (23), Kerala (22), Jharkhand (17), Andhra Pradesh (11), Haryana (11), West Bengal (8), Himachal Pradesh (7), Telangana (6), Uttarakhand (5), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Chandigarh (4), Bihar (3), Goa (3), and Assam (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the fourth day at 1,732, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 10. Of them, 1,576 had recovered, 109 were active and 47 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 134,719,328 and the deaths 2,915,972, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:50 PM on Apr 10, 2021.