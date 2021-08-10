India’s weekly Covid-19 cases down by 4%; 197 more cases take Tibetan total to 5,997

(TibetanReview.net, Aug09’21) – Weekly Covid-19 cases in India fell by 4% after having registered a 7.5% spike last week, mainly due to a steep decline in cases in several northeastern states, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 9. Meanwhile 197 more Tibetans in India and Nepal have tested positive over the past five days or so, taking the cumulative total to 5,997, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Aug 9.

The timesofindia.com report also said that in the current week, cases in the currently worst-hit state of Kerala showed signs of plateauing, with a marginal 1% increase over the previous week. The state, where cases have been rising marginally over the past 10 days, accounted for more than 51% of all new cases reported in the country during the week.

The report said the drop in the weekly cases was mainly because of a sharp decline in fresh infections in the northeast, with Sikkim reporting a fall of 43%, Tripura 32%, Arunachal Pradesh 26%, Manipur 25% and Mizoram 22%. Cases had been rising in several of these states till last week.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases increased by 4,529 to 35,499 while the daily new deaths declined by 44 to 447 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 9 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,969,954 cases and 428,309 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31 million (31,139,457 or 97.39%) while active cases have declined by 4,634 to over .4 million (402,188 or 1.27%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen slightly to 2.59% and the weekly positivity risen to 2.35%.

Seven states / Union Territories, Maharashtra (+462), Tamil Nadu (+121), Uttar Pradesh (+7), Gujarat (+11) Himachal Pradesh (+13), Ladakh (+4), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

After remaining unchanged for five days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 197 to 5,997, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 9. Of them 5,429 had recovered while 428 were active. Two more Tibetans had died, taking the total fatality to 140.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 202/7 million (202,780,177) and the deaths over 4.29 million (4,295,418), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 9, 2021 at 2:50 PM.