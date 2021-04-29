India’s world-record daily new Covid-19 cases sees sharpest increase

(TibetanReview.net, Apr29’21) – India reported this morning its sharpest increase in the already world-record daily new Covid-19 infections at over 379,000 while its daily death figure also hit a new national record at over 3,600.

Currently, US has 6.8 million active cases which is the world’s highest. With over 3 million such cases, India has the second highest number, followed by Brazil, where over a million Covid patients are deemed active. France too has nearly a million active cases while the count is half a million for Turkey, noted the timesofindia.com Apr 29.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 379,257 new Covid-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 29 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 18,376,524 cases and 204,832 deaths respectively.

This is eighth straight India reported over 3 lakh cases.

A total of 15,086,878, or 82.1%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 3,084,814, or 16.79% of the total. However, the case fatality rate has fallen to 1.11%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 379,257, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 269,507, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 106,105.

However, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh with big caseloads have seen slight declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (63,309), Karnataka (39,047), Kerala (35,013), Uttar Pradesh (29,751), Delhi (25,986), West Bengal (17,207), Tamil Nadu (16,665), Rajasthan (16,613), Chattisgarh (15,563), Andhra Pradesh (14,669), Gujarat (14,120), Bihar (13,374), Madhya Pradesh (12,758), Haryana (12,444), Jharkhand (8,075), Odisha (8,386), Telangana (7,994), Punjab (6,904), Uttarakhand (6,054), Goa (3,101), Assam (3,045), Jammu and Kashmir (3,023), Himachal Pradesh (2,539), and Puducherry (1,258).

Eleven other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (772), Manipur (259), Tripura (166), Arunachal Pradesh (164) Meghalaya (159), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (155), Sikkim (151), Mizoram (138), Nagaland (124), Ladakh (116), and Lakshadweep (103).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 10 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (1,035), Delhi (368), Chattisgarh (279), Uttar Pradesh (265), Karnataka (229), Gujarat (174), Jharkhand (149), Punjab (142), Rajasthan (120), Uttarakhand (108), Madhya Pradesh (105), Tamil Nadu (98), Haryana (95), Bihar (84), West Bengal (77), Andhra Pradesh (71), Telangana (58), Kerala (41), Himachal Pradesh (33), Jammu and Kashmir (30), Goa (24), Assam (22), Chandigarh (11), Puducherry (10), and Odisha (10). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

Reported cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 2,175, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 29. Of the total number of cases, 1,693 had recovered, 431 were active, and over 51 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 149,674,319 and the deaths 3,152,458, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM.