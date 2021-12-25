19.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, December 26, 2021
spot_img
HomeChina Watch
China Watch

Japan cites importance of human rights in not sending senior gov’t officials at Beijing Winter Olympics

0
36
Japan will not send any senior officials or Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. (Photo courtesy: AP)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec25’21) – Japan will not send any senior officials or Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, but stopped short of calling the decision, announced Dec 24, a diplomatic boycott. This followed the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s remark earlier this month that he did not plan to attend the Games.

Japan “believes that respect for human rights is important,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has said at a news conference. “We made a decision comprehensively.”

Matsuno has said Tokyo Olympics Chief Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, and Japan Paralympic Chief Kazuyuki Mori will still attend the event.

Kishida has faced rising pressure within his ruling party to take a tougher stance on China, noted the edition.cnn.com Dec 24, citing local media. The issue is a delicate one for Japan, which is a close partner of the United States which is leading the global diplomatic boycott of the Games but also has strong economic ties to its Asian neighbour.

The US is leading the diplomatic boycott, citing China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang.” Britain, Canada and Australia have followed its decision so far.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,500FansLike
967FollowersFollow
8,028FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.