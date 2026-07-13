Loga Rangzen: The Spirit Lives On

LETTER

Those who dedicated their lives in exile to the cause of Tibetan independence as their ultimate purpose endured countless obstacles. There were moments when they felt completely lost and wondered how much more they could bear. At times, it seemed as though the darkness would never lift. Yet, in those moments of despair, many found strength in a simple but profound Buddhist teaching: everything is impermanent. No pain, no hardship, and no suffering lasts forever.

Whenever they felt overwhelmed, they reminded themselves that time is always changing. Just as joy is impermanent, so too is sorrow. Rather than allowing themselves to be consumed by grief, they accepted their struggles as part of the long journey toward freedom, trusting that even the most difficult setbacks would eventually pass. This belief became their source of hope, giving them the courage to continue, one day at a time, with faith that brighter days lay beyond the pain.

Loga Rangzen will be deeply missed, but its spirit will never be forgotten. The sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering commitment of those who carried its vision will continue to inspire future generations. Though individuals may pass and organizations may fade, the dream of a free Tibet endures in the hearts of those who refuse to let it die.

– Phuntsog Wangyal, a former Representative in the Office of Tibet and a former member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile

London, UK