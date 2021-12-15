12.1 C
Monk remains disappeared in China’s Tibet more than a year after arrest for possessing Dalai Lama photos

Tenzin Dargye, chinese police took away from his Barong Monastery in Sep 2020. (Photo courtesy: RFA)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec15’21) – More than a year after taking him away from his monastery in Sershul (Chinese: Shiqu) County of Kardze (Ganzi) prefecture in Sichuan Province for having Dalai Lama pictures and what it considers to be politically sensitive documents in his mobile handset, China is still to account for the whereabouts of a Tibetan Buddhist monk, said the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Dec 14. 

Chinese police took away Tenzin Dargye, in his 30’s, from his Barong Monastery in Sep 2020. He was accused of keeping pictures of Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader and other politically sensitive material on his cell phone, the report said, citing a source with local contacts and speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It has now been more than a year since his arrest, but his family still has no information about where he is being held or whether he has already been tried or not,” the source has said.

The source has suggested that several other monks may also have been arrested with Dargye. “But due to tight security and surveillance in my hometown, it is really difficult to obtain more information right now,” he has added.

