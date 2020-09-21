More Chinese encroachment into Nepali territory reported, Kathmandu in denial mode

(TibetanReview.net, Sep21’20) – China has constructed nine buildings nearly two kilometers inside a remote part of Nepal’s territory and has stopped local Nepalis from entering the area, according to several new reports Sep 20, citing the local Humla district authority. It was only the latest instance of Chinese encroachment into Nepal’s territory. The pro-China, communist government of Nepal has so far refused to acknowledge any loss of territory to China in such a manner.

The Chinese encroachment became known when the president of the local village council, Vishnu Bahadur Lama, visited the territory. He has revealed that the buildings had been constructed in the Lapcha-Limi villages area. Even he was prevented from going to the side of the village where the construction had taken place, reported zeenews.india.com Sep 20.

Lama has said he tried to speak to the Chinese forces but in vain and only to be told to go back. So he took mobile pictures of the new buildings constructed by the Chinese PLA.

A recent investigation by Assistant Chief District Officer (CDO) Dalbahadur Hamal of Humla from Aug 30 to Sep 9 was reported to have confirmed China’s encroachment into the territory of Nepal. His visit took place after locals reported the information of the unauthorised buildings being constructed by China, the report said.

Nepalese news outlet Khabarhub has quoted a member of the monitoring team, maintaining anonymity, as saying, “We could see the buildings from a distance. We had heard rumours about a building being constructed by China there but found eight more in our visit.”

Humla District chief Chiranjeev Giri has said he did not have any knowledge of the construction.

Earlier, some two months ago, it was reported that China had merged Nepal’s Gorkha district’s Rui village with occupied Tibet’s territory.

Besides it was reported in Jun 2020 that a report prepared by the Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry of Nepal showed a list of 11 places, of which China had encroached on ten places, comprising about 33 hectares of Nepali land. They did this by diverting the flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary.

China was stated to be widely expanding its road network in the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) “because of which some rivers and its tributaries have changed their course and are flowing towards Nepal. The flow of rivers is gradually receding the Nepalese territories and if it continues to remain so for some more time, it would cede the maximum portion of Nepal’s land towards TAR,” the document obtained by the ANI news agency was quoted as saying.

The diverted rivers were named as Sumjung, Kam Khola and Arun rivers flowing in the Sankhuwasabha district. The change of the direction of river’s flow was stated to have resulted in encroachment on nine hectares of Nepali land.

But the government of Nepal later denied the existence of the survey report and also the alleged encroachment.

Nevertheless, in August too, the surveying and mapping department of Nepal said China had pushed the international boundary 1,500 metres towards Nepal in Dolakha. It had pushed the boundary pillar Number 57 in the Korlang area in Dolakha, which was previously located at top of Korlang, the report noted.

The department was also stated to have reported that China had occupied Nepali villages in Gorkha and Darchula districts. Similar to Dolakha, China had relocated Boundary Pillar Numbers 35, 37 and 38 in Gorkha district and Boundary Pillar Number 62 in Nampa Bhanjyang in Solukhumbu, the report added.

By Blogsdna