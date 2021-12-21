New US Ambassador-at-Large for Int’l Religious Freedom lambasts China as abuser

(TibetanReview.net, Dec21’21) – Mr Rashad Hussain, the new US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, has called China one of the worst abusers of religious freedom in the world. He was responding to a question about America’s response to the Uyghur genocide.

Hussain’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate by 85 votes to 5 on Dec 17, making him the first Muslim to hold this position.

Hussain has called for increased US pressure on China to alleviate the suffering of not only the Uyghurs but also of Tibetan Buddhists, Chinese Christians, and members of the Falun Gong religious movement.

Welcoming Hussain’s confirmation, the Central Tibetan Administration’s Washington-based Representative for North America Dr Namgyal Choedup said he looked forward to working with the new Ambassador to bring religious freedom in Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia, Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Former US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has praised Hussain’s confirmation by a bipartisan majority in the Senate.