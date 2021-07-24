Nine Indian states still have over 10,000 active coronavirus cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul24’21) – Nine states still have over 10,000 active coronavirus cases, the timesofindia.com Jul 23 cited India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying, noting that it was critical to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the second wave was still not over.

Meanwhile Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in India’s currently worst-hit state of Kerala as it recorded 17,518 new cases on Jul 23, the highest in 50 days, noted the timesofindia.com Jul 24.

However, there were positive indications of a faster fall in Covid numbers in the previously worst-hit state of Maharashtra, where cases had virtually plateaued over the past four weeks or so, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 3,755 to 39,097, while the daily new deaths had increased by 63 to 546 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 24 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,332,159 cases and 420,016 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.5 million (30,503,166 or 97.35%) while active cases have increased by 3,464 to reach more than .4 million (408,977 or 1.35%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 2.4% while the weekly has risen to 2.22%.

Eight states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+607) Kerala (+6,319), Meghalaya (+126), Mizoram (+363), Nagaland (+14), Sikkim (+77), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+5), and Lakshadweep (+3) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 24. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 193 million (193,165,622) and the deaths over 4.14 million (4,143,105), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM.