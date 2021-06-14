Novel Coronavirus returns home to China in virulent Delta variant

(TibetanReview.net, Jun14’21) – The novel coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 pandemic infection has returned home to China in the more virulent form that is known as the Delta variant. As it spreads in southeastern China, doctors there say the infected are getting sicker and worsening faster, reported the nyt.com Jun 14.

Within three to four days of the onset of symptoms, up to 12% of patients become severely or critically ill, a leading critical care physician in Guangzhou, the city where the outbreak has been centered, has said. In the past, the proportion had usually been 2%t or 3%, he has said.

Officials have conducted 32 million tests in Guangzhou, which has 18 million people, and 10 million in the adjacent city of Foshan, which has seven million. Tens of thousands of residents are isolated or quarantined, which appears to have slowed the outbreak, the report said.

The Delta variant was first identified in India in Feb 2021, where it was blamed for widespread suffering. It’s since become the dominant variant in Britain, where doctors suggest it is more contagious and may infect some people who have received only one of two vaccine doses.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had fallen by 10,413 to reach 70,421, with the daily new deaths. However, increasing by 618 to reach 3,921 after taking into account previous unreported deaths in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 14 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,510,410 cases and 374,305 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.16 million (28,162,947 or 95.43%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .97 million (973,158 or 3.30%).

However, the case fatality rate has further risen to 1.27%.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 4.72% and the weekly fallen to 4.54%.

Only Maharashtra (+167) and West Bengal (+1,403) have reported increases in active cases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra have remained the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Six states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had increased by 62 over the past three days to reach 4,864, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 14. Of them 4,181 had recovered while 557 were active. The number of those who have died has increased by 2 to reach 126.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 176 million (175,991,126) and the deaths over 3.8 million (3,804,755), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM.