Parts of India still under second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

(TibetanReview.net, Jun26’21) – Although new positive Covid-19 cases and active cases are declining steadily and recoveries increasing, India is still not out of the pandemic’s second wave. While a large part of the country is out of it, the second wave of Covid-19 is not yet over, the timesofindia.com Jun 26 quoted Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Dr Balram Bhargava as saying.

Currently, 565 districts have weekly test positivity at less than 5%. However, 75 districts still have over 10% positivity, whereas 92 districts have positivity rate between 5-10%, it was pointed out.

While daily new cases have come down significantly over the last few weeks, there are still 125 districts reporting more than 100 cases of Covid-19 every day, Bhargava has pointed out.

Also, India’s Health Ministry said Jun 25 that the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus was present in at least 174 districts of the country while its sub-lineage, Delta-plus, had been detected in 48 samples in 10 states. The Delta variant was a major contributor to the second wave of infections that peaked in April-May, the government has said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,969 to 48,698, while the daily new deaths had declined by 146 to 1,183 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 26 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,183,143 cases and 394,493 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29 million (29,193,085 or 96.72%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .59 million (595,565 or 1.97%).

The case fatality rate was 1.31%.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.79% while the weekly rate has further fallen to 2.79%.

Only Kerala (+372) and Meghalaya (+241) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala (11,546) continued to be the only state to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

Only three states continue to have more than 100,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 50,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,084, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 26. Of them 4,530 had recovered while 423 were active. Three more have died, taking the total to 131.

At its weekly briefing Jun 25, the CTA’s Covid-19 task force said there had been a total of 133 fresh cases and 5 deaths among Tibetans in India and Nepal over the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 180 million (180,449,906) and the deaths over 3.9 million (3,910,326), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM.